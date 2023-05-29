Bega District News
Marine biologist and Al Gore Climate Reality leader teaches children about climate change during far south coast tour

Updated May 29 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 11:12am
Folded down into a backpack for transport, a banner with a dabbing penguin as the emblem has travelled the globe with one mission: to teach children about climate change, and it arrived in Pambula on the Far South Coast over the course of May 24 to 26.

