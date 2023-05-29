Folded down into a backpack for transport, a banner with a dabbing penguin as the emblem has travelled the globe with one mission: to teach children about climate change, and it arrived in Pambula on the Far South Coast over the course of May 24 to 26.
The seven metres long by 4.25 metres wide collaborative artwork banner has been created, painted, and sketched by 2629 children between the ages of 11 months and 18 years, and from 213 schools, across 33 nations and six continents.
Founder of Kids Care About Climate Change educational initiative, marine biologist and Al Gore Climate Reality leader, Dr Marji Puotinen said the banner was to remind decision makers that kids deserved a safe planet to live on.
"When you engage with kids in a fun project like collaborative art, which is essentially what the banner is, it provides a community, a way for people to come together, because the kids, most of them, couldn't do it alone," Dr Puotinen said.
"They needed help from a teacher, a parent, a friend. And a lot of those adults feel uncomfortable, they don't want to think about climate [and] they don't know what to do.
"They don't necessarily want to join a group and put themselves out there, but they are happy to support their kids. It gives them a way to connect and feel like what it feels to take positive action for the future.
"It's a very non-confrontational way to inspire people to step up in everyway they can."
The banner travelled to Glasgow for the United Nations COP26 climate meeting, has been carried along a 2.2km hike up to Castle Rock Granite Skywalk in WA, and been held by a large crane 40 metres above the Daintree Rainforest.
It has also been carried in a climate strike march, survived a monsoon in Malaysia, been suspended at Wollongong Seacliff Bridge, been to Egypt, Germany, Singapore and placed in a mangrove forest. One of the drawings even circumnavigated Antarctica.
During the three-day tour of Pambula, Dr Puotinen and environment convenor for Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast Wendy Wait, shared the story of the banner and explained the science, as age appropriate.
The pair even dressed up as an inflatable penguin and inflatable world to capture the minds of three-year-old's.
"Penguins are worried and sad, something is happening on the earth. What's happening to you, Wendy the world?" Dr Puotinen said, dressed as a penguin.
"I'm heating up," Wendy the world replied.
The marine biologist then unpacked climate change with the children, through engaging activities and visual slideshows, hoping to create gradual impact.
"If there's one kid and one teacher who is really engaged, 'Wow, I've never thought about that.' That is worthwhile in itself," Dr Puotinen said.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
