Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Jamborette prepares scouts for World Jamboree in South Korea

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 13 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
District scouts leader Graham Parr. Picture by James Parker.
District scouts leader Graham Parr. Picture by James Parker.

Over the June long weekend, 243 scouting members descended on Cobargo showground for the South Coast and Tablelands Region 41st Jamborette.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.