Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Clay Target Deauville Doubles Championship awarded to two from Bega Gun Club

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of Bega Gun Club Chris Brown and Charlie Smith. Picture by James Parker.
President of Bega Gun Club Chris Brown and Charlie Smith. Picture by James Parker.

With their boots sturdy on the ground, firmly and unwaveringly, two Bega gunslingers secured the stock of their chosen firearms, under-and-over shotguns, into their shoulders before shouting "Pull."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.