Within the white cladded walls of a cottage on Upper Street, Bega RSL sub branch has newly elected its board which will be standing for the next three years, its vision on community, camaraderie, mateship, recreation, and commemorating service.
The elected Bega president and trustee Gary 'Wombat' Berman said he wants to make Bega sub-branch relevant and supportive of past and currently serving personnel, and adapt a higher profile in our community.
"We're looking forward to the 100th anniversary of the Soldiers Memorial Gates next year in May, and working towards that," Mr Berman said.
"It's important to keep the link to the past, service in the Valley, and also maintain the link to current generations from the soldiers that went away in the First World War and subsequent wars, and to honour their memory."
Taking on the role of historical officer and youth officer, Cato-Hemi Bailey said that the branch had recently had an influx of younger serving veterans join.
"History I absolutely love. It's now finding what can we do to galvanise our membership, the relationships, because I think that's really important.
"Getting the culture right in the sub branch, and also mobilising us to find ways to raise funds," Mr Bailey said.
"The national body is not looking out for us in that respect, because they are governance, and we need the RSL as an entity because that provides that overarching governance.
"Our culture's that foundation, using the analogy of a house, and the governance is the framework, it's what holds us up."
Jackson Fisher has been elected in the role of entertainment officer, which is extremely fitting for the ex-army sapper, professional musician and songwriter.
"When it comes to official events, anything musical, anything specific even, I'll bring it to the table. I have a band and a lot of musical friends I can bring in," Mr Fisher said, who has experience as a touring artist, even supporting Midnight Oil as a schoolboy.
With experience serving and preparing food on naval ships, ex-Navy petty officer cook Mick Symon has been elected as the catering officer, which focuses on functions, preparing menus, and what catering was provided.
Pensions and welfare officer Allan Mullaney said he definitely looked forward to his role, saying "it's a way to contribute outside of service."
Other roles elected included ex-Navy ABQMG James Edward Broom-Taylor as hospital visitation officer, ex-Army ordinance corps Kevin Long as treasurer; ex-Navy ABQMG Kenneth Witchard as secretary, and ex-Army engineers corporal Barry Dwyer as vice-president and trustee.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
