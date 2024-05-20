Teaching the art of social etiquette and dance at Merimbula's 2024 Deb Ball

When Sam was 15 and her boyfriend Raymond 16, they attended their first debutante ball.
Now 22 years later as husband and wife they continue to attend debs annually as dance instructors.
Marking the 47th Legacy Merimbula Debutante Ball, 13 couples gathered at Merimbula RSL Club to celebrate a significant milestone in their lives.
Guest of honour Michael Pryke from Mumbulla Foundation and matron of honour Brenda Thomas, a Legacy war widow, were in attendance.
As young teenagers, rock n' roll dancing Sam taught Raymond jiving, twisting, dance moves, while he, a ballroom dancer, would invite her to Eden where rhythmic moves and step-patterns would be practised.
Now at 36, Sam McGovern who helped to organise Saturday's event said deb balls were very much tradition, where the girls' mothers and grandmothers had participated, but the significance of young women coming out into society didn't stand too much anymore.
"The reason why we still do it is it's an amazing fundraiser for Legacy," she said.
After arriving at the RSL, couples posed for photographs, both single and coupled, and in groups, before they were led upstairs to the auditorium and presented to the guest and matron of honour.
"They get what we call their 30 seconds of fame, so they get to pick a song that gets played while they walk out in front of everybody," Ms McGovern said.
"We have a spiel about the kids - their name, what school they're from, what year they're in, what they like to do outside of school, and what they want to do in life, and get some interesting results."
The couples were given 10 weeks of dance tuition prior to the evening and performed the Pride of Erin, the Evening Three Step and the Progressive Samba, their flowing white dresses swirling around the dance room as they smiled at their achievements, while family members watched on.
Michael Pryke, chairperson for Mumbulla Foundation, said debutante balls had a rich tradition, dating back centuries, and had evolved to represent growth, resilience, and the power of community.
"Remember that this is not just about the gown you wear or the dance you perform - it's about the promise of your future. Embrace it with open hearts and open minds," Mr Pryke said.
"Lessons from the dance floor - life, like a waltz, has its rhythm and tempo. Sometimes, you lead, other times you follow. Cherish the moments when you are twirling gracefully and embrace the times when you stumble.
"Each misstep is an opportunity to learn, to adjust, and to find your balance again. And remember, the best partners are those who lift you up, not just on the dance floor but throughout life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.