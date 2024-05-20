Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Teaching the art of social etiquette and dance at Merimbula's 2024 Deb Ball

James Parker
By James Parker
May 20 2024 - 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Sam was 15 and her boyfriend Raymond 16, they attended their first debutante ball.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.