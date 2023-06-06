Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

From the battlefields to living rooms, Legacy's mission to support families of veterans has been constant for 100 years

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Elliott holding two frames that commemorate the services of her late husband and her late father. Picture by James Parker.
Wendy Elliott holding two frames that commemorate the services of her late husband and her late father. Picture by James Parker.

Tathra's Wendy Elliott was only six days old when her father, 27-year-old Flying Officer Walter Richard Tanner of the Royal Australian Air Force, left to serve his country during World War Two.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.