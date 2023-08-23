In the blue corner, weighing 85kg, Darrell Parker, wearing his lucky French bulldog socks and listening to The Gambler, made his walk to the boxing ring, his mind set on winning the title.
"I'm a creature of habit because I haven't been beaten yet, I wear the same uniform, same socks, same song," the 52-year-old boxer, who trains at Bega's United Fitness Studio, said with a laugh.
"You just don't know what to expect, you don't know what's coming, you don't know how good they are, so obviously when you do step in the ring, my mindset is 'They're better than me, until proven otherwise'.
READ ALSO:
"Always go in with respect, and you've got to earn what you've got to do in there, whatever they throw at you, you weather the storm, and hopefully you come out on top."
After two of the three rounds, Parker was able to get on top, as his challenger, 46-year-old proud Indigenous man Christopher 'Warrior' Hume didn't return after a standing eight count in the final bout of the Interstate Challenger Title Belt.
"Left hook got him a good one, and that did some damage. Left hook to the head, he didn't like that," Parker said.
"Three and zero now, it's good to challenge yourself and get up to the challenge, [and] obviously each time you jump in the ring, the harder the fight becomes.
"There's always respect for people. If you're jumping into a ring where there's only you and one other person, both people are winners anyway.
"You're having a dig, we're all old, we've all got injuries, you know what I mean," he added with a laugh.
"There's no egos, you're in there, you belt each other, and then you shake hands, and come out and have a beer."
Co-founder of Masters Boxing Victoria Wayne 'Digger' Gardiner said the event was built out of a lack of an organised Masters-specific competitive domain, and a need to showcase amateur boxers in a safe environment, while helping mental health.
"We don't have any world domination ideas, we just want to look after the boxers in the community and keep that advancing," Parker said.
"We're later on in years, we don't need money, we have money, we've already established our lives so we don't run these shows for that, all the money goes into the shows, all the money goes into donations, mental health, or assisting other boxers and gyms."
READ ALSO:
Gardiner said the Interstate Challenger Title Belt was developed due to the influx of boxers outside of Victoria wanting to compete in Masters boxing because the non-profit looked after athletes.
"Darrell was one of those first ones to come over," Gardiner said.
"To be honest, Darrell's a bit of a beast, he trains very well which is great, has a set mentality, but when he's in that ring, you don't want to be on the end of it.
"He's quite a relentless athlete, even though he's come to this sport later in life, he has a very good mentality for it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.