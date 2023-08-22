Narooma High School's native plant nursery is benefitting students in unexpected ways.
Christina Potts, a science teacher involved in the project, said the nursery was originally established as a simulated working environment for students doing skills for work courses.
They learn essentials like numeracy and workplace health and safety and Ms Potts has been able to integrate several subjects into the project.
For example, building things teaches them how to measure and work with angles.
READ ALSO:
This year the students have added a native food forest in another part of the school.
They have planted edible natives as well as herbs like basil that home economics students can use for cooking.
Students work in the nursery every day managing the plant stock and collecting seeds plus general landscaping around the school.
Each month members of the Botanic Gardens of Sydney Youth Community Greening program drop by to share their knowledge and expertise, sometimes bringing seeds, tube stock or plants they have purchased or nurseries have donated.
Peter Dawe, who leads the program in schools across the state, said they are looking at growing some local threatened species like the yam daisy.
Over time the nursery will become a source of revenue through selling native plants.
However as native plants are very slow to grow from seed, they are also growing vegetables.
Already it has raised a few hundred dollars from selling native plants and vegetables to staff and by word of mouth.
The money is used to buy tools and potting mix for the nursery.
"Ultimately the goal is to be self-sustainable in seeds," Ms Potts said.
Ms Potts most values the nursery's impact on students.
Students have said working in the nursery makes them feel good inside, they enjoy using their bodies and it has a calming effect.
"That is the end product, not the garden, but the impact it can have and you hope it is something they can use later in life," she said.
Student mentor Carl Taylor said it gives Indigenous students another connection back to culture and community which supports the cultural learnings and connections they get at home and in the community.
"So it isn't just learning. It fulfils a cultural need as well," Mr Taylor said.
"Once they become part of programs like this their whole demeanour changes, seeing seeds grow, nurturing them and that carries into looking after country."
It also helps the awareness of non-Indigenous students and staff as they share that knowledge, work together and understand and respect each other.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.