Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

NSW government silent on $15m election promise for Bega Valley Shire's Cuttagee Bridge

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 21 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There has been strong opposition from the community to the replacement of the historic Cuttagee Bridge by a concrete version. Picture by David Rogers
There has been strong opposition from the community to the replacement of the historic Cuttagee Bridge by a concrete version. Picture by David Rogers

Could Cuttagee be a bridge too far for the NSW Government as it wrestles with the state budget and its "unfunded black holes".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.