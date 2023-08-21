Tilba was ringing with excited laughter when pupils from Central Tilba Public School brought book characters from across the ages to life at the Book Character Parade.
The children's imaginations ran wild much to the delight of teachers and the parents who came to see the parade at the school on Monday, August 21.
Characters came from classic children's books like Little Red Riding Hood, Peter Pan, Winnie the Pooh, The Cat in the Hat and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Other pupils took inspiration from more modern books such as Harry Potter, Tippy and Jellybean, Mr McGee, Little Ash, Barefoot Kids, Steven Seagull and Pip the Little Penguin.
Several children came as characters from films with Star Wars being a very popular choice while two pupils dressed as Barbie from this year's blockbuster movie.
Maleficent, Spiderman and Encanto also caught the imagination of some.
The teachers got into the act with school principal Tania Hextall dressed as Pippi Longstocking and Kara Munn dressed as Spot from the book Spot's First Walk.
Ms Hextall chose Pippi Longstocking because the pupils had recently been learning about Astrid Lindgren, the Swedish author who wrote the children's book.
Cara Elton who works in the library came as Mary Poppins and another staff member dressed as Bob the Builder.
Some parents got involved too, with one mother dressed as the wolf/grandmother from Little Red Riding Hood and another dressed as a character from Winnie the Pooh.
For the four Year 6 students it was the last time they would be in the parade and Ms Hextall said they were making memories that day.
To continue the book theme, Ms Elton created a competition for children, individually or in groups, to name all the book characters she had put in a picture of silhouettes.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
