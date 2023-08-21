Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Creativity at Central Tilba Public School Book Character Parade

MW
By Marion Williams
August 22 2023 - 8:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Tilba Public School was a riot of colour and imagination for the Book Character Parade on Monday, August 21. Picture by Marion Williams
Central Tilba Public School was a riot of colour and imagination for the Book Character Parade on Monday, August 21. Picture by Marion Williams

Tilba was ringing with excited laughter when pupils from Central Tilba Public School brought book characters from across the ages to life at the Book Character Parade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.