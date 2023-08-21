There was a wonderful atmosphere of joy and community as kids, parents, musicians and onlookers gathered at the Cobargo Youth Fest to celebrate the grand opening of a multi-use netball and basketball court.
The court is adjacent to the skate park so the youth of Cobargo and surrounds now have a great area to hang out together.
The event on Saturday, August 19, was organised by Cobargo Green Recovery, and it also hosted the first heat of the Valley Vibes music competition.
Five young acts, ranging in age from 12 to 24, performed in the first heat.
Watching on were local musicians Sam Rees and Damon Davies plus Fiona Boyes, an international Blues guitarist, singer and songwriter from Yamba.
The same three will judge the second heat.
Melanie Rowsell, youth resilience officer at Bega Valley Shire Council, has been working on the grant-funded Valley Vibes Youth Festival and music competition since April.
She said some of the acts had never performed live in front of an audience before.
"Some were a bit nervous but they got up there and I was really proud of them," she said.
The second heat will be held at Bega High School on Friday, September 1.
The competition finale will be held in Tathra on September 16 as part of the Valley Vibes Youth Festival.
The new netball and basketball court marks the final phase of construction at the site on Park Street.
It began in 2006 when the Cobargo Skate Club was formed.
With the support of the entire community, plus grants from Community Building Partnership and NSW Sport and Recreation, the club had raised $42,000 by 2012.
That was enough to construct the skate park, with much help from local tradies who donated their time and skills.
In recent years the Cobargo Green Recovery group has made a concerted effort to do things to support the community's youth, such as holding events to bring kids together.
Youth were heavily impacted by the Black Summer bushfires and COVID yet there were not many programs to support them.
"It was great to see the community coming together and celebrating everything Cobargo Green Recovery has done and have the opportunity for the kids to play," Ms Rowsell said.
Saturday's event was organised by Cobargo Green Recovery and supported by Anglicare, No Worries Entertainment, Reclink, Bega Valley Shire Council and the state and federal governments.
The court was grant-funded by the Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
