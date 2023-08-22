Standing behind the wooden counter of Candelo's Post Office, Joe Weller has only been the official postmaster for a day, but he's excited to be keeping the business in local hands, as a queue of local characters make his acquaintance.
Mr Weller and his wife of 24 years, Kacey Morrah-Weller, took over the business on Monday, August 21, looking forward to delivering for their small community.
"Parcels aren't going to go away, people are always going to send something," Mr Weller said, who has been living in the Bega Valley for 22 years, and admits he still doesn't know every one of the 700 Candelo residents.
"It's a community that's there for each other, everyone sticks in, sticks by each other, looks after each other," Mr Weller said.
"You don't get that much these days, so for the digital age we're in, to still have that connection with community is something I've been big on.
"I've been P&C president for the public school when my kids were growing up, spent 13 years on the barbecue each market, and now out at Kameruka cricket club, played there and president out there now.
"Still keeping in touch with that community, you know, and that's what Candelo's all about."
Before picking up the keys to the Post Office, Mr Weller used to travel from Dalmeny and Moruya in the north, to the border, and out west to Cooma, as a sales representative, clocking up close to 1500km a week.
"I was over driving, wanted something close to home, Monday to Friday, and I live in town, so a nice and easy commute," Mr Weller said.
He thanked previous owners Mark and Peter for what they gave to the Post Office during their chapter.
"I always say, 'I'm up there with the rank of town now'," postmaster Mr Weller said.
"You've got the publican, he's number one" he added with a laugh.
"But it's good, it's staying local, that's what made the wife and I really pick it up."
As the Wellers' first day rolled on, a young lady marked down 'Fragile' across her box, a man in a red and black flannel collected an oversized parcel, a local business owner had a laugh and yarn about the Adelaide Crows, and a few sifted through letters.
Having approached the front desk, a woman who had just finished paying bills, picked up a small parcel, and as she turned to leave, she smiled at Mr Weller, and said, "Welcome to the Post Office".
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
