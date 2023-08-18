Bega District News
'Recognising heroism': 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War's end commemorated at Merimbula RSL

James Parker
By James Parker
August 18 2023 - 4:00pm
As the song 'I Was Only 19' rang forth from the speakers of Merimbula RSL Club on August 18, sub-branch president Allan Browning made his way to the podium to welcome those who came to pay their respects on the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.

