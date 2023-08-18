As the song 'I Was Only 19' rang forth from the speakers of Merimbula RSL Club on August 18, sub-branch president Allan Browning made his way to the podium to welcome those who came to pay their respects on the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
The weather didn't dampen spirits, it only changed the hosting venue, as a great turn out of veterans, the wives and families of those who gave their life, and members of the Bega district arrived to Merimbula RSL to commemorate those who served our country.
"More than 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam from 1962 to 1973, with some returning for humanitarian operations in 1975," Mr Browning said.
"Sadly, 523 died, some 3000 were wounded, and, amidst strong anti-war sentiment, many who returned home were treated unfairly by some members of the community.
"Vietnam Veterans Day is a chance for all of us to pay the respects that Vietnam vets were often denied, but always deserved."
A prayer for the nation was shared before the commemoration addresses were given by two school students from the district - Ben Cole Gammel from Lumen Christi Catholic College, and Indigo Keaney from Eden Marine High School.
Ben, who hopes to build a career focused on history, said those who fight and die for our country should be respected and honoured, rather than return home to a place where heroism is denied.
"We, as Australians, have come to question why we sent those soldiers into the hells of battle in Vietnam and, more so, why they came home to scrutiny and judgment," Ben said.
"We have come a long way in recognising the heroism displayed by Australians in the Vietnam War, however, I wonder whether or not we have made up for their treatment upon their return."
High school captain for Eden Marine High School, Indigo said the 50th anniversary allowed us to remember, reflect, learn, and pay homage to the bravery of our soldiers, while recognising the hidden costs of warfare.
Robyn Bedford was there on behalf of her late-husband Allen and proudly wore his medals on her jacket. While the day was tough, she said it was nice their sacrifices were remembered.
"That was their beef, that they were so badly treated when they came home, but it's nice to see these celebrations now," she said with a gentle smile.
During his service in Vietnam, Navy veteran Phil Hall can remember thinking, "What am I going to be like in 50 years time?"
Half a century later he said he felt pretty proud he served, which allowed him to share stories with his grandchildren and school students.
"A lot of visions come into your brain, like things you would normally not think about, friends on the ships, sometimes you see their faces, the look of the soldiers that came on when we were taking them home," Mr Hall said,
"It's always in your brain, it's things that will never go away."
Those who attended stood up as Allan Browning shared The Ode, before the Last Post was sounded from a member of the Bega Brass Band, and the wreath laying ceremony was conducted with Robyn Bedford placing a wreath, Phil Hall on behalf of Vietnam Veterans, Allan Browning for Merimbula sub-branch, and Graeme Williams for Merimbula RSL club.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives.
