Rural Fire Service celebrates Far South Coast's Black summer response, long serving volunteers

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
Three Rural Fire Brigade members on the Far South Coast have been celebrated for volunteering an incredible 60-plus years each to the service.

