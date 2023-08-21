Three Rural Fire Brigade members on the Far South Coast have been celebrated for volunteering an incredible 60-plus years each to the service.
Cobargo's Brian Ayliffe (66 years), Robbie Thatcher of Kalaru (64 years) and Bodalla brigade's Keith Crapp (61) were the exceptional figures among 100 long service medals presented to RFS South Coast District volunteers at the weekend.
Across two ceremonies, 37 National Emergency Medals, 11 National Medals and 100 Long Service Medals were presented to volunteers.
Acting RFS South Eastern Area Commander Paul Jones joined guests at the Bega Civic Centre on Saturday and again at the Catalina Country Club in Batemans Bay on Sunday to mark the occasion.
Also in attendance at the Bega ceremony were state MP Michael Holland and Bega Valley Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick, and at the Batemans Bay event MP Fiona Phillips.
Superintendent Jones said the National Emergency Medal was awarded to people who rendered sustained or significant service during nationally-significant emergencies in Australia.
"Members of the Far South Coast District played an integral part in the firefighting response during the 2019-20 season and rose to the challenge to protect communities," he said.
Superintendent Jones said Long Service Medal and National Medal recipients had together given a total of more than 2800 years of service to the community.
"The members being recognised today with long service and national medals and or clasps range from 10 to 66 years of service, with a special mention of Brian Ayliffe from Cobargo Brigade who is receiving the Long Service Medal for 66 years' service.
"Today we also congratulate Robert Thatcher from the Jellat Brigade with a Long Service Medal for his 64 years of service.
"I would like to take this time to praise all our volunteers for their ongoing efforts each and every day, particularly when dealing with emergencies here in the Far South Coast.
"We also thank the family, friends, employers and colleagues of all RFS volunteers. We know it takes their ongoing support and patience to assist and enable our volunteers to do what they do to save lives and property."
