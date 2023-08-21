"Good quality films and a very engaged audience" all helped to make the fourth annual Far South Film Festival a success, vice president of Far South Film Marna Smith said.
Aimed at the promotion and recognition of regional filmmaking, the festival attracted 14 films which were shown in two sittings at the Picture Show Man, Merimbula, on Saturday, August 19.
The Community Bank Pambula, Bega & Bombala Award for Best Film went to Bangay Lore, written, directed, produced and edited by Jahvis Loveday from Mullumbimby NSW, who also played the lead role. It was co-directed by Kiahma O'Donovan, and the cinematographer was Dylan Lalor.
Jahvis also collected the Nullarbor Consulting Award for Best Performance and the film was awarded the Indigo Pictures Award for Best Sound, for the work by River Walker and composer Edan Agam Rom.
"Jahvis is a young Indigenous filmmaker who is getting quite a bit of attention," Marna said.
"It was beautifully filmed and got the point across nicely."
The panel session included Uncle Noel Butler who appeared in the film Mourning Country which received the Indigo Pictures Award for Best Cinematography for cinematographers Andrew Kaineder and Ryan Lee from Mollymook/Wollongong.
"Uncle Noel talked about the loss and that it shouldn't have happened and then talked about the regeneration; 4000 trees were planted on the land, a lot of which were donated and now there are more bird species there than there were before the fires," Marna said.
Categories of films that were shown included drama, comedy, documentary, youth, sci-fi, experimental and horror.
Two films, Why So Blue and There is No Future, were both locally made. Why So Blue was shot in Bega and was a collaboration between a group of students and director David Stocker of Theatre Onset.
There is No Future was a youth entry from Alfie Tait of Wallagoot, shot on his iPhone at his home.
It was the festival's fourth year; the first two years were online only due to COVID and last year was a hydrid, which Marna said was quite expensive.
"For this year we wanted it to be live in Merimbula and we put a lot of effort into it. Congratulations to festival director Lis Shelley and the committee. The audience was very engaged and we feel inspired to grow it and keep it going," Marna said.
The festival organisers thanked sponsors including local businesses and filmmakers for their great support.
Funhouse Studio and Screenworks Diversity Award: From Corrimal NSW, MINE MINE MINE written, produced and performed by Heath Ramsay, Director Duncan Ragg, Producers Anna Phillips and Rebecca Lamond
JD Shaw - Author and Screenworks Best Youth Film Award: From Port Macquarie NSW: MOTHER OF SORROWS by Writer/Director/Producer and Cinematographer 17-year-old Lachlan Reck.
Torchlight Media Best Editor Award: Nolan Verheij & Hadley Ian Perkins for MURPHED from Byron Bay NSW.
Indigo Pictures Award for Best Sound: River Walker and Composer Edan Agam Rom for BANGAY LORE from Mullumbimby NSW
Indigo Pictures Award for Best Cinematography: MOURNING COUNTRY Cinematographers Andrew Kaineder and Ryan Lee from Mollymook/Wollongong NSW
Bega Valley Ag and Lifestyle Award for Best Use of A Regional Location: CHUM. Director Jason King from Broken Hill and Producer John Larkin from Dubbo NSW.
StageFlight Best Screenplay Award Writer Eliza South from Broken Hill for CHUM
Nullarbor Consulting Pty Ltd Award for Best Performance Jahvis Loveday for his lead performance in BANGAY LORE.
Bega Cheese Best Documentary Award RETURN CHUTE: THE SURVIVAL OF A SMALL TOWN VIDEO STORE Writer/Director/Producer Simone Atallah from Urunga NSW
Cathy Griff for Philip Hearnshaw Best Director Award: Hadley Ian Perkins from Byron Bay for MURPHED.
Community Bank Pambula, Bega & Bombala Award for Best Film: BANGAY LORE. Writer, Director, Producer, Actor and Editor: Jahvis Loveday from Mullumbimby NSW, Co-Director Kiahma O'Donovan, Cinematographer Dylan Lalor.
Far South Film People's Choice Award with 27 per cent of the audience vote: MINE MINE MINE written and produced by Heath Ramsay, directed by Duncan Ragg.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.