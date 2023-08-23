HMAS Supply to receive Freedom of Entry to Eden

HMAS Supply is to have the ceremonial Freedom of Entry bestowed on it as it furthers its ties with the Port of Eden.
The move follows a motion by mayor Russell Fitzpatrick to adopt HMAS Supply and bestow the honour with the town of Eden.
Freedom of entry is a military tradition that symbolises trust and loyalty between a city and a military unit. It also celebrates the connection between a ship and either its namesake city or ceremonial home port.
Since commissioning in 2021, HMAS Supply has developed a close affiliation with Eden, both through the engagement in community activities like NAIDOC and supporting Anzac Day ceremonies, as well as recognising the Port of Eden as its Ceremonial Home Port, Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"Given these close ties, the Commanding Officer of HMAS Supply, Commander Cindy Jenkins CSC, would like to further strengthen our affiliation with the community of Eden by utilising the Ceremonial Freedom of Entry adoption of the township which has a rich history extended by Australian communities with the Royal Australian Navy."
As a means of fostering good relationships between the RAN, its members and the civilian community, the custom of communities or associations officially adopting ships and establishments of the RAN is encouraged.
The offer of FOE to the city is normally made to the RAN or a unit, as a result of a resolution by the city or town's governing body.
The move was unanimously agreed to by councillors at Wednesday's council meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.