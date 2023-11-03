NSW Government reveals next steps to beat plastic pollution

The NSW Government is ramping up efforts to tackle plastic pollution by inviting the everyone to share their feedback on the 'NSW Plastics: Next Steps' discussion paper as they move to reduce plastic litter by 30 per cent by 2025.
Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe said it was time to act, to work together and make a real difference in leaving the environment in a better state for future generations.
"By 2050 there may be more plastic than fish by weight in the world's oceans. Plastic has become so widespread that we are constantly eating, drinking and breathing it in," she said.
"NSW alone generates 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year and only 12 per cent of it is recycled."
Ms Sharpe said it was important for people to get involved with the consultation process so that the Government could hear people's thoughts on what plastic items should be targeted to minimise harmful impacts on the NSW environment, animals and communities.
Spokesperson for Bermagui's No Balloon Release Australia group, Karen Joynes, said they welcomed the proposed ban on releasing balloons in the NSW "Next Steps' Plastics Plan.
"No Balloon Release Australia has been campaigning for over seven years for this, we came close in the original NSW Plastics Plan passed earlier, but the balloon release ban was inexplicably squashed by the LNP Cabinet," she said.
"In Next Steps, the plan is for a phase out rather than an immediate ban, but hopefully with strong support for a ban, it will occur as soon as the next round passes parliament."
Ms Joynes said there was undeniable evidence, both academic and anecdotal, that balloons were often linked to marine and aviary species' deaths, with the balloons often mistaken as food.
"It is incomprehensible to many that NSW (and ACT) actually allows the release of 19 balloons," she said.
"Seabirds and wildlife such as turtles mistake burst balloons as food, or become entangled in the ribbons and die of starvation or drowning."
"A legislated ban on releasing balloons is essential, but even with a ban on balloon releases, while ever people have access to helium, releases will still occur," she said.
Members of the public interested in having their say and sharing their feedback on the 'NSW Plastics: Next Steps' discussion paper can visit yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au.
Consultation is open for 14 weeks from 29 October 2023 to 4 February 2024. All feedback will inform further actions to tackle problematic and unnecessary plastics.
