Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Government reveals next steps to beat plastic pollution

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
November 3 2023 - 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aviary species can mistake plastic as a source of food which can lead to suffocation or starvation. Picture supplied by NSW EPA.
Aviary species can mistake plastic as a source of food which can lead to suffocation or starvation. Picture supplied by NSW EPA.

The NSW Government is ramping up efforts to tackle plastic pollution by inviting the everyone to share their feedback on the 'NSW Plastics: Next Steps' discussion paper as they move to reduce plastic litter by 30 per cent by 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.