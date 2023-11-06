Michael Sinclair from Millingandi was no longer in the red corner, instead, he nervously stood in the middle of ring after going toe to toe against an experienced fighter, but there was nothing he could do, he just had to rely on the patience he'd gained from working in his barber shop.
Moments earlier, 32-year-old Sinclair bounced on his feet, gloves at the ready, and eyes locked on his competitor in blue, Northern Territory's Flippo Gelada.
Sinclair had studied previous fight footage of Gelada and his awkward style, but he was equally as determined to take home the belt after three two-minute rounds.
A mighty right hook to the cheek wobbled the more experienced Gelada, and though the Far South Coast boxer thought he would be able to overpower his blue-corner opponent, his energy seemed to increase, so more patience was required.
READ ALSO:
As the Elite Cuts Barber Shop and Shaving Emporium owner and Cut Throat Boxing coach and Masters cruiserweight competitor stood in the middle of the Masters Boxing Australia ring, he focused on being in the moment.
When the scores were tallied revealing a unanimous decision, Sinclair's arm was raised, and the 'Golden Gloves' belt was secured around his 185cm, 87.5kg frame.
"Feeling good, three months of hell to get the result you need," Sinclair said.
"It's a massive relief when they lift your arm up and call out your name."
Dylan Fletcher from Eden, who had trained alongside Sinclair, also competed in the Masters Boxing Australia (MBA) tournament, and though he didn't win his fight, Sinclair said his student was eagerly preparing for the next opportunity to compete.
"He went well, he went the three rounds, he ended up getting beat by points, but [it was] his first fight and he had to jump up an experience level to fight this guy, he's done really well," Sinclair said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.