Cut Throat boxer and coach Michael Sinclair a Masters Boxing Australia champ

By James Parker
Updated November 6 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:45pm
Michael Sinclair with his opponent Flippo Gelada. Picture supplied
Michael Sinclair with his opponent Flippo Gelada. Picture supplied

Michael Sinclair from Millingandi was no longer in the red corner, instead, he nervously stood in the middle of ring after going toe to toe against an experienced fighter, but there was nothing he could do, he just had to rely on the patience he'd gained from working in his barber shop.

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

