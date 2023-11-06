Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Surf Life Saver of the Year, Bermagui's Cheryl McCarthy, a great ambassador for volunteering

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated November 6 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheryl McCarthy with her SLSA National Awards of Excellence 2023 DHL award. Picture supplied
Cheryl McCarthy with her SLSA National Awards of Excellence 2023 DHL award. Picture supplied

When Bermagui resident Cheryl McCarthy, 49, heard her name called out as the winner for the DHL Surf Life Saver of the Year, she thought, "Wow, didn't see that coming!" before reiterating to herself not to fall over as she approached the stage to receive the prestigious award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.