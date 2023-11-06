When Bermagui resident Cheryl McCarthy, 49, heard her name called out as the winner for the DHL Surf Life Saver of the Year, she thought, "Wow, didn't see that coming!" before reiterating to herself not to fall over as she approached the stage to receive the prestigious award.
She was in a banquet room at Royal Randwick Racecourse, surrounded by 400 people, alongside her very proud husband of 20 years who was "cautiously optimistic" for the SLSA National Awards of Excellence 2023.
"Still processing, it's still sinking in, it's an amazing honour, and I feel pretty humble to be honest when you look around at all the amazing lifesavers out there that are so deserving," Cheryl said.
While Cheryl's dedication to the community was praised and showcased the genuine heart she has for serving people, she wanted to thank her fellow Surf Life Saving squad members.
"These awards are never about one person, and it takes an amazing team of people all pulling in the same direction to have success, and at Bermagui and the Far South Coast, we just have an extraordinary team of lifesavers down here," she said.
"We all understand our own individual skill sets, and none of us have all of the skills, but if the team, together, covers all the bases...that's when we get some great outcomes."
After moving from Canada to Bermagui with her husband Bruce McAslan, the couple wanted to join a positive organisation as volunteers and discovered the surf club. They haven't looked back.
"The real joy comes from seeing the look on someone's face when they've pushed their limits and they've done something they didn't think they'd do. You see that from volunteering with the Nippers, when they catch their first wave, and you see their faces light up," Cheryl said.
"And we're training a bronze course right now for new lifesavers, and it's the same thing. I don't think it matters what age you are, but that sense of achievement when people all of a sudden do something they didn't think they'd be able to do."
With 105 hours of volunteering this season, Cheryl has been a trainer, patroller, duty officer, administration roles, and senior member of the emergency call out team, and two months ago was appointed a role in emergency management.
"I think people believe that you have to be a good swimmer or a surfer or something to be involved in Surf Life Saving, and the reality is you don't even have to get your toes wet, there's so many different ways that you can be involved and make a really valuable contribution," Cheryl said.
"It's a big team effort that goes into making it work, and there's a tonne of members who aren't actually frontline patrollers, I think it's an amazing family, it's an organisation [which] just makes you feel good to be involved, lot's of things for everyone.
"Being down at the beach is my happy place, being on patrol, it just puts a smile on your face, they'll never drag me aways from that," she said with a chuckle.
