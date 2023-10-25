Bega District News
Temporary Telstra tower leaves Eden community with mobile blackspots

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 25 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:30pm
John Palasty, of Virtical at the sales office site, back in 2021 with the Telstra towers in the background prior to the Fishermen's Club's demolition. Photo supplied
Eric Wolske and the Eden community are worried that in the event of a bushfire they will not receive any notifications because the mobile telecommunications system no longer adequately covers the town.

