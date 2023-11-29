The NSW SES has issued an advice level warning to Bega residents and to assist with possible impacts, specially trained in-water rescue teams will be sent to the Bega Valley.
The NSW SES advised people in Bega to stay informed about predicted minor flooding on the Bega River by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to the local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
The Bureau of Meteorology said following widespread heavy rainfall across the catchment overnight, further heavy rainfall was forecast during Wednesday into Thursday.
"Minor flooding along Bega River at Bega North is possible from Wednesday late afternoon," the SES said.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) will have five 'in-water' strike teams on the ground in flood-impacted communities on the state's South Coast, where more heavy rainfall is forecast in areas already saturated overnight.
The teams, comprising 20 highly trained firefighters and two team leaders, will be working in Ulladulla, Batemans Bay, Moruya, Bega and Eden, where they will support the NSW State Emergency Service response to any potential flood emergency.
They are among 200 newly trained FRNSW In-Water Rescue technicians, funded as part of a $34.3 million NSW Government package.
This new 'hub' resourcing model ensures normal FRNSW coverage in the area is maintained and all fire stations remain online, while also allowing highly-trained 'in-water' technicians, with local knowledge, to more quickly respond to the flood situation.
It delivers on a key recommendation of the 2022 NSW Flood Inquiry.
Seven vehicles and five loads of flood rescue gear are also being mobilised.
The strike teams will be on standby to conduct flood rescues tonight, when it is expected there will be a heightened level of activity.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, low lying areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
The SES advised that those with a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, should review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
"Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel," the SES cautioned.
The SES also reminded everyone:
