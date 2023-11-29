Bega District News
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

SES issues advice level warning for Bega, specialist in-water rescue teams sent to Bega, Eden

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated November 29 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRNSW in-water teams prepare to travel south. Picture FRNSW
FRNSW in-water teams prepare to travel south. Picture FRNSW

The NSW SES has issued an advice level warning to Bega residents and to assist with possible impacts, specially trained in-water rescue teams will be sent to the Bega Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.