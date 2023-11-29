Bega District News
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Merimbula seniors village plans amended but concerns remain

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated November 29 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view of the front of the proposed seniors village from across Lakewood Drive, as shown in the amended DA submitted to council.
The view of the front of the proposed seniors village from across Lakewood Drive, as shown in the amended DA submitted to council.

The seniors village development in Lakewood Drive is looking more likely as Bega Valley Shire Council and developer Justice Fox Property have a draft in principle agreement which is on exhibition until December 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.