Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

100 residents turn out in protest against Justice Fox Property DA for seniors village in Merimbula

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 7 2022 - 10:32am, first published December 6 2022 - 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression of the proposed seniors village in Lakewood Drive, Merimbula.

Merimbula residents in Lakewood Drive are in shock after it was revealed a DA for 89 two-bedroom units as part of a seniors living village had been submitted to council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.