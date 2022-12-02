Walls lined with historic photographs of many fishing vessels that have called Eden home over the last century aren't the only reminder that Hotel Australasia was once a popular watering hole for thirsty seafarers. Taking pride of place on the bar is a bell from the P&O Ship SS Himalaya. If you ask nicely, the bar staff can tell you lots of trivia about the bell, including that Arthur C Clarke completed his book, The City and the Stars, on board the cruise liner during a voyage to Sydney between September 1954 and March 1955. Oh, and if you plan to ring the bell, ask first, because it's tradition if you ring it without permission, you must shout the bar.