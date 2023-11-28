Bega District News
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
BOM rainfall figures show Bega getting hit hard along the Far South Coast

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
November 29 2023
A storm drain outflow, near Carp Street, Bega on Wednesday morning, November 29. Picture by Ben Smyth
A storm drain outflow, near Carp Street, Bega on Wednesday morning, November 29. Picture by Ben Smyth

The South Coast is getting lashed by high winds and heavy rain but as of 9am on Wednesday, November 29, it was Bega that was taking the brunt of the wild weather on the Far South Coast.

