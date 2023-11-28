The South Coast is getting lashed by high winds and heavy rain but as of 9am on Wednesday, November 29, it was Bega that was taking the brunt of the wild weather on the Far South Coast.
It follows warnings on Tuesday, November 28 by the SES that wild weather was on its way.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) Bega received 82.6mm in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday morning, Merimbula 51mm, Green Cape 17.6mm.
In the same period Moruya had received 70.8mm at the airport and in land at Bombala 20mm.
However the problem for Bega has been the speed at which the rain has fallen. The town received over 50mm in the two and a half hours from 6.30am to 9am, Wednesday morning.
It has received a further 10mm between 9-10am.
In Merimbula 30mm of the 51mm 24 hour total, fell between midnight and 9am Wednesday morning, following 8.6mm from the previous 24 hours.
Further north Nowra received 110mm and Kiama 95mm.
SES local unit commander Michelle De Friskbom said they had been "very, very busy" across the Bermagui, Bega and Eden units from 6am.
Initially saying there had been 20 call outs for assistants, during the course of our short conversation, it was updated to 21 and then 22 requests for assistance.
"Mostly they are requests for sandbags, trees down, leaking roofs and windows," Ms De Friskbom said.
"The Bega River is due to hit minor flood levels late this afternoon or evening but that will very much depend on the amount of rain we have," she said.
Further north the SES has conducted two flood rescues this morning. One incident was at South Nowra where two people were rescued from their car. People were rescued from a home at Wrights Beach at St Georges Basin.
A Watch and Act do not enter flood waters has been issued for Lake Conjola. Water levels on the lake have risen overnight due to severe weather. This has caused low lying areas of Lake Conjola to be impacted by floodwaters.
The SES warned thunderstorm activity was expected to escalate across much of the state today.
Localised heavy rainfall of up to 200mm over a 24hr period is possible on the south coast today.
Ms De Friskbom asked people to delay non-essential travel and not to walk, ride or drive through flood waters and to heed any warnings.
Report a flooded road to council by calling (02) 6499 2222
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES on 132 500.
In an emergency call triple 000.
