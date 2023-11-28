More federal funding for Eden-Monaro road safety

The federal government is increasing funding available for local councils to maintain and upgrade their local road networks to improve safety.
Roads to Recovery (RTR) funding will gradually increase from $500million to $1billion per year.
Black Spot Funding will increase from the current annual commitment of $110million to $150million annually.
The Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP) and the Bridges Renewal Program (BRP) will be merged into a new Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program.
Funding for this new program will gradually increase to $200million per year from the $150million currently available under BRP and HVSPP.
These programs are already making a significant impact to road quality and safety in NSW communities, with over $757million under RTR and more than $440million under BRP and HVSPP delivered to NSW councils across the life of these programs.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said councils across the electorate have all asked for the same thing - more support so they can better maintain and upgrade their local road networks.
"We've listened and will significantly increase the funding available to them, making it easier for councils to progress priority road projects that our communities are calling out for," she said.
In Eden-Monaro, the federal government has delivered more than $3.1million in R2R funding to local councils in 2023-24.
This includes more than $661,000 towards Bega Valley Shire Council, supporting road and pavement improvements on Meringo Street in Bega, Lookout Lane at Bemboka, and Widgeram Road at Bournda.
Eurobodalla Shire Council received more than $437,000 in R2R funding, including $26,000 towards re-sealing of Nerrigundah Mountain Road, and more than $37,000 for a new asphalt surface on Wagonga Street, Narooma.
The Snowy Valleys Council received $150,000 to resurface Richmond Street in Tumut, with Snowy Monaro Regional Council receiving over $54,000 to install guard rails on the Palerang Road bridge.
Yass Valley received $851,980 to replace and reseal road sections across Murrumbateman and Yass, including at McIntosh Circuit, Nanima Road and Wargeila Road.
Increased funding will support councils across Eden-Monaro to improve road safety in a way that reduces the burden on them, allowing more money to be spent on projects and less on administration.
The government recognises that local governments require more funding to manage the rising costs and increased pressure on transport infrastructure due to climate change and extreme weather events.
Ms McBain said the councils in the electorate must maintain significant and ageing road networks where roads have deteriorated from weather events while under more demand as people move to the region.
"That's why the Albanese government is putting more money in councils' hands, ensuring that funding is stable, predictable and fair into the future.
"When all levels of government work together, we get better results in our communities," Ms McBain said.
The changes have been recommended by the Independent Strategic Review of the Infrastructure Investment Program.
The increases in funding will be phased in over the forward estimates to avoid putting pressure on inflation, supply costs and the construction labour market.
Roads to Recovery funding is calculated by population and road length.
A consultation process will be undertaken in early 2024 to ensure that any changes to this formula works for local governments, and that funding gets spent where it is needed more quickly.
