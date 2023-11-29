Roads across the Eurobodalla have been inundated as water levels rise after a night of heavy rainfall.
The Eurobodalla Shire Council announced the closure of seven roads and the closure of all Eurobodalla sportsgrounds at about 12pm on Wednesday, November 29.
Mogo Creek at Mogo rose quickly overnight as parts of the Eurobodalla recorded more than 200mm of rain.
The short bridge over Mogo Creek Veitch Street, Mogo, near Church Street was washed away earlier this morning, blocking access to residents on Short Street, Veitch Street and John Street.
The council is warning people not to swim in the ocean or rivers after the heavy rain event in case of hidden debris and sewer overflow.
Transport for NSW advises motorists should not drive through floodwater and areas with road closures should be avoided.
North of Mogo, the Deua River in Moruya reached "minor flooding" levels, peaking at 6.1 metres shortly before 12pm on Wednesday.
The council will provide more updates on road closures throughout the day.
For more details on these closures, visit livetraffic.com.
