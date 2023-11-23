The reactions of Bermagui and Narooma businesses to the new proposal for essential work on Wallaga Lake Bridge range from relief through to resignation and outrage.
On Tuesday, November 21, Transport for NSW released its final plan after community opposition to its original proposals led it to rethink its approach.
The original May 2023 proposals entailed the work taking 8 or 11 months, a 24/7 close of the bridge for two or four-and-a-half months and under one option, weekday shuts of 9am-3pm lasting six months.
Transport for NSW now plans to complete the work in six months with two periods of 24/7 closures totalling up to seven weeks. Other than that, the bridge will remain open with traffic controls causing five minute delays.
Five businesses gave their thoughts.
A recurring theme was that businesses are already doing it tough as their own costs - freight, fuel, power, rent and rates - increase while cost of living pressures force consumers to tighten their belts.
Gordon Patterson, president of Bermagui Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said while the bridge is closed businesses will lose revenue they will never recover yet they must still pay rent, power and rates, along with wages if they chose to remain open.
Tim Holdsworth, operations manager at Bermagui Cellars, said the bridge closure means higher freight costs because trucks must detour via Cobargo.
"There are no two ways about it: businesses are struggling and we rely on visitors to get us through," Mr Holdsworth said.
Jacqui van Teulingen who owns Grandpa's Garden Organics in Narooma crosses three timber bridges six days a week to run her business.
While the bridge is closed the Cobargo detour will add 12 hours to her weekly commute plus additional fuel costs.
"Seven weeks closure is huge for anyone, let alone when they are already stressed," Ms van Teulingen said.
Mr Patterson wants some kind of support or relief to help businesses get through.
"We all know what a bridge closure does to us. It is like having the fires and COVID again," Mr Patterson said.
Rocky Lagano, managing director of the Bermagui Fishermen's Co-op, said the closure will impact his workers and the trucks.
"I know the work has to be done but it is definitely going to impact a lot of people."
Mr Holdsworth said it was a better solution and "great timing, if that is the only option".
Yannis Gantner, co-owner of Bermagui Beach Hotel, said the new plan indicated that Transport for NSW had listened to the community by keeping the bridge open for the peak October to April period.
"The fact they have committed to some night work and more in-depth preparation is great.
"From where we started it is a big improvement but no closure is ideal," he said.
He hopes the maintenance work lasts a decade so that businesses are not disrupted again.
"The push for a new bridge still needs to be maintained," Mr Gantner said, a sentiment shared by all the others.
