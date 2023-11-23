Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bermagui, Narooma businesses hurt by Wallaga Lake Bridge close

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 23 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport for NSW's new plan for Wallaga Lake Bridge works indicates that it had listened to the community's concerns raised at a forum in Bermagui but businesses said even the reduced 24/7 closure of the bridge is a blow when many are doing it tough. Picture by Marion Williams
Transport for NSW's new plan for Wallaga Lake Bridge works indicates that it had listened to the community's concerns raised at a forum in Bermagui but businesses said even the reduced 24/7 closure of the bridge is a blow when many are doing it tough. Picture by Marion Williams

The reactions of Bermagui and Narooma businesses to the new proposal for essential work on Wallaga Lake Bridge range from relief through to resignation and outrage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.