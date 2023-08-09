Far South Coast residents explain the severe social, health and financial impact of the closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge.
Transport for NSW has proposed that the bridge be closed 24/7 for up to four-and-a-half months for essential maintenance, necessitating long detours via Cobargo.
A community forum was held in Bermagui on July 25 so people could explain the impact to Transport for NSW representatives.
Jeanette Neilson, co-owner of Bermagui's Neilsons Mitre 10 and secretary of Bermagui Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said partial closures of the bridge in recent years saw businesses' turnover drop by 55 to 90 percent.
She said there is considerable movement of workers between Narooma and Bermagui.
Many are on the basic wage and cannot afford to be excluded from work while the bridge is closed for long periods.
"The connection that the bridge provides is critical to our survival," Ms Neilson said.
Jacqui from Bunga has a six-days-a-week food produce business in Narooma.
She said the closure will cut off most of her producers and that very few small businesses, already burdened, can bear any more transport and travel costs.
Terry West runs three businesses.
Her 39 staff work two-hour shifts providing home care to people around Narooma, Cobargo and Bermagui with disability or coming out of hospital.
"We can't pay them to compensate for the extra time and fuel spent travelling," she said.
She said Dalmeny is the nearest aged care home and many visiting spouses there don't have a driver's licence so it will become too expensive to visit if detouring via Cobargo.
Wendy, a Bermagui resident for 58 years, said pensioners are barely surviving and already consider the cost of petrol before travelling to Narooma for healthcare.
"People must travel to maintain healthcare and social connections," she said.
Frances, whose family has lived in Bermagui for five generations, said many children have mental health issues after the bushfires and pandemic.
"That bridge is crossed many, many times to get children to sport which they need for fitness and mental health," Frances said.
Business owner Jacqui from Bunga has children attending Narooma High School and said it wasn't viable for them to do a four-hour bus trip daily.
"We will have to rent a place in Narooma," Jacqui said.
Her daughter in Year 11 is worried the long bus trip will prevent her from doing the necessary study for HSC.
Young mother Kate has a healthcare support business in Narooma.
She spoke about the difficulty of getting daycare and how if her child cannot attend Little Lambs Daycare in Fairhaven for 42 days she loses the government subsidy.
"If we lose that daycare spot I would have to close my business," Kate said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
