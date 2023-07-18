Transport for NSW explains why its proposed prolonged closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge is unavoidable.
Transport for NSW's senior manager, bridge planning, South region, Ben Rawson, said the two options it has proposed are based around constructibility.
"The bridge has a very small footprint so there is a very small area we can work from," he said.
"Plus it is a timber bridge and it is quite technical to replace.
"It is very time-consuming and we are working around constraints including minimising disruption," Mr Rawson said.
READ ALSO:
He said the partial closures where the bridge is only closed weekdays from 9am to 3pm for six and a half months means they must spend time each day setting up for work and then later reopening the bridge safely.
"We are willing to do that to accommodate the needs of the community.
"From what we are hearing from the community to date, the partial closure is preferred," Mr Rawson said.
That would see the work carried out over 11 months with the bridge totally closed to vehicles and pedestrians for two months.
Mr Rawson said there were several reasons why a temporary bridge couldn't be constructed.
The bridge is located in a marine park, giving rise to many environmental considerations.
Temporary bridges usually have only a specific span, necessitating the installation of structures that also raise environmental issues.
Furthermore, a temporary bridge would cost more than the work being done.
"It sounds an easy solution but it would have to meet rigorous standards.
"It is like building a new bridge for a limited time only.
"That is why it is considered not viable," Mr Rawson said.
Mr Rawson said Transport for NSW is still talking to groups significantly impacted by the bridge closure including school bus operators.
"Once consultation is complete after the next two weeks then we will have plans for each of these things being raised and the school kids are one of the big things.
"It is a very real consultation and we are listening eagerly so we can minimise the impact," Mr Rawson said.
The construction plans will be finalised in August and planned around "those key requirements" of business and community.
"We haven't got a final plan yet.
"We have the ability to finalise and confirm our plans [in August] in line with the feedback that comes in."
Mr Rawson said the repair and maintenance work is necessary and minimises the risk of further closures.
"It is a risk-mitigation measure we need to do now, with consultation to minimise the impact on the community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.