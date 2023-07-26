Bega District News
Transport NSW: Wallaga Lake Bridge work needed within 12 months

By Marion Williams
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 10:57am
More than 100 people attended a community forum in Bermagui Country Club on Tuesday, July 25, to explain to senior representatives from Transport for NSW how the proposed prolonged shut of Wallaga Lake Bridge will impact their lives and livelihoods. Picture by Marion Williams
After a two-hour community forum in Bermagui residents don't know when work will start on Wallaga Lake Bridge, how long the bridge will be totally closed or the timing of that closure.

