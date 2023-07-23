Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Bermagui has courts for competition netball and basketball

MW
By Marion Williams
July 24 2023 - 8:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There were smiles and cheers all round as Wendy Douch cut the ribbon to formally open the new netball/basketball courts on Sunday, July 23. Picture by Marion Williams
There were smiles and cheers all round as Wendy Douch cut the ribbon to formally open the new netball/basketball courts on Sunday, July 23. Picture by Marion Williams

It has taken decades but Bermagui's netball and basketball players have competition-fit outdoor courts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.