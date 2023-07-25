Bega District News
Roadkill 'graffiti' is helping to rescue Australian wildlife

James Parker
James Parker
Updated July 25 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
Spray-painted roadkill is a reminder to slow down this winter, as a lack of fresh grass covering paddocks is pushing native animals to travel into highly risky feeding locations, often surprising drivers during dusk and nighttime travel.

