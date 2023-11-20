Bega District News
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Transport for NSW reveals timeline for work on Wallaga Lake Bridge

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallaga Lake Bridge 24/7 closure up to 7 weeks
Wallaga Lake Bridge 24/7 closure up to 7 weeks

Transport for NSW has announced two periods of 24/7 closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge for essential maintenance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.