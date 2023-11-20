Wallaga Lake Bridge 24/7 closure up to 7 weeks

Transport for NSW has announced two periods of 24/7 closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge for essential maintenance.
The first full closure will start on April 29, 2024, for up to four weeks, weather permitting.
The second full closure will be from July 8, 2024, for up to three weeks, weather permitting.
In late May it had proposed two total closure options for the work's timeline - one for four-and-half months and one for two months (June and July).
READ NOW:
Early work is expected to begin from March 4, 2024, when a site compound is due to be set up on Payne's Island.
After the first full closure (April 29 -May 26), the bridge will temporarily reopen to all traffic under stop/slow traffic control for six weeks while teams prepare for the next stage of work.
During this period (May 27 - July 7) scaffolding will be installed around the bridge and utilities on the bridge will be temporarily relocated.
During the second closure period (July 8-28), some work will take place at night and Transport for NSW will consult with impacted residents in advance.
Improvements to the modified repair plan mean all the timber elements of the bridge deck will now be replaced, allowing for some repair work to be done safely from the bridge deck after hours and reducing the full closure period.
After the July closure period, the bridge is expected to reopen with stop/slow traffic arrangements in place from Monday, July 29, for five weeks to September 1, weather permitting, while teams install handrails ad complete finishing works.
Community members will have an opportunity to ask questions about the new repair plan when Transport for NSW hosts two public drop-in sessions on December 4 and members from the project team can answer any questions.
The drop-in sessions will be held at Bermagui Country Club from 12-3pm and 6-8pm.
Under the new timeline work will be done over six months from March 4 to around September 1.
That is much less than the eight-month and 11-month options originally proposed.
Also the original proposed closure of the bridge weekdays from 9am to 3pm is no longer needed under the revised plan.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said locals MPs Dr Michael Holland and Kristy McBain have been advocating for a reduced timeframe for the essential safety repairs for the bridge and she was pleased Transport for NSW has been able to accommodate that.
"Transport for NSW are working closely with local school bus operators to develop solutions to minimise impacts on students commuting to and from school, including alternate routes and an amended timetable during the full two closure periods.
"Transport for NSW is also investigating options to provide shuttle buses, maintain pedestrian access and promote the access options available for Bermagui to help businesses and local events," Ms Aitchison said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.