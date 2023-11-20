Bega District News
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Home Truths

NSW Ombudsman wrote two case studies about Wallaga Lake asbestos

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 20 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deanna and Kenneth Campbell outside one of several asbestos-contaminated sites at their village on Wallaga Lake. Although this one has been fenced off, others have not. Mr Campbell is holding the EPA's map of the contaminated sites it has identified. Picture by Marion Williams
Deanna and Kenneth Campbell outside one of several asbestos-contaminated sites at their village on Wallaga Lake. Although this one has been fenced off, others have not. Mr Campbell is holding the EPA's map of the contaminated sites it has identified. Picture by Marion Williams

The Aboriginal community at Wallaga Lake is living in asbestos-contaminated housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.