Community objections have Transport for NSW rethinking its approach to essential work on Wallaga Lake Bridge.
Transport for NSW senior manager community & place partner South region Fiona Mclauchlan said it was clear that neither option they had presented met the needs of the community.
In late May Transport for NSW proposed two options, its preferred one requiring total closure of the bridge for four-and-a-half months.
"Now we are turning it on its head and looking at opportunities to do the work in a different way with a different methodology," Ms Mclauchlan said.
During August and September Transport for NSW inspected the bridge several times, including by boat and divers.
"Now that we are not going to start work until next year, we are regularly monitoring the bridge and that will provide further information about the final details of what the methodology might look like and how to plan for the best option that is being determined now."
Ms Mclauchlan said businesses and the arts community told them that March is a very important month for visitation.
"We will strive to minimise the impact for that visitor season," she said.
Work continues on the plan, including the geotechnical surveys that started on September 18.
"At this stage there is not a date for when we release that final plan."
Following its release "I am hopeful that director regional community partner, Joanne Parrott, Ben Rawson, senior manager, bridge planning, South region, and I will be able to come back to the community and talk them through it in detail".
We are committed to working with all event organisers in the lead up to events, to identify opportunities to promote that a bridge closure at any time does not mean Bermagui is inaccessible or closed for business. We will consider the timing of local events as we continue to explore the best approach and timing to complete the work.- Wallaga Lake Bridge community consultation report, September 2023
Ms Mclauchlan said total closure of the bridge is unavoidable because at some point the deck of the bridge must be removed.
She said much of the work during that period will be done by boats and barges underneath.
"The intention is to work on an option that minimises the time the deck is removed."
Ms Mclauchlan said the work to be done is intended to "give the bridge a certain amount of life".
On September 15 Transport for NSW issued tender documents for the supply of casing for the bridge's piles.
It is looking for a type of polymer-reinforced jacket system with a life of 20-plus years that is suitable for a marine park environment.
Ms Mclauchlan said after the essential maintenance was done "we will monitor and prioritise the condition of the bridge.
"At the moment there is no commitment to look at a new bridge just yet.
"If that was the path" she said there would be community consultation.
Transport will work with other government agencies to seek funds to investigate the future of the bridge connection. In the meantime we can work with Eurobodalla Shire Council, Bega Valley Shire Council and the community on what this may look like.- Wallaga Lake Bridge community consultation report, September 2023
Regarding community concern about trucks exceeding the bridge's load limit she said "our understanding is that the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator is monitoring regularly and they have ramped up the surveillance since May so there has been an increase in enforcement".
