Transport for NSW: Wallaga Lake Bridge works postponed until 2024

Transport for NSW will not commence essential repairs and maintenance on Wallaga Lake Bridge until next year.
The work was originally intended to start in September 2023.
Transport for NSW said delaying the work until next year gives them time to plan how best to deliver the project.
Transport for NSW regional director south, Brendon James, said all the feedback received since the planned shut was announced in late May will be shared with the community in the coming weeks.
"With the information we've gathered we now understand better the view and concerns of the community which will be used to inform the way forward," Mr James said.
"Work will not start in September as originally planned.
"We will continue to explore the best approach and timing to complete the work in a way that is safe for workers, minimises impacts and provides the community with sufficient advanced notice.
"While we do this, we will continue regular monitoring of the bridge to ensure it remains safe for crossing, including ensuring we strongly enforce the 22.5 tonne load limit, to help prevent further deterioration of the structure.
"If further deterioration is identified, urgent work may be required, which may include closures," Mr James said.
He said Transport for NSW remains committed to keeping the community informed as the project progresses.
He said the community feedback was invaluable.
Mr James said they received more than 500 written responses, conducted business door knocks, held a face-to-face information session on Payne's Island in June, held meetings with key stakeholders and attended a community forum hosted by Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland in late July.
