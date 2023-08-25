Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Transport for NSW: Wallaga Lake Bridge works postponed until 2024

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 25 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport for NSW said delaying the planned essential repairs and maintenance will give it time to plan how best to deliver the project. Picture Transport for NSW
Transport for NSW said delaying the planned essential repairs and maintenance will give it time to plan how best to deliver the project. Picture Transport for NSW

Transport for NSW will not commence essential repairs and maintenance on Wallaga Lake Bridge until next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.