Bega Valley Shire Council has approved the development applications for Cobargo's Market Hall and new Post Office.
It means the long-awaited rebuild of Cobargo's main street after the Black Summer bushfires is closer to commencement after BVSC gave its consent on Wednesday evening, August 23.
John Walters, chairperson of the Cobargo Community Development Corporation, told the council meeting that the two projects, plus the already approved Village Square project, will restore and enhance the economic biomass of the village by creating a thriving centre of retail, service, hospitality and residential amenity.
The REBUILD COBARGO project will deliver around 31 full-time equivalent job training opportunities for the area's youth, as well as an exciting, revitalised northern gateway into Bega Valley Shire.
Speaking on Thursday, Mr Walters said he was very pleased that it has all come together.
"I feel very pleased for Cobargo because I was very concerned that if it fell over it would have been a very uncertain future for Cobargo," he said.
Mr Walters said that together with the Cobargo Bushfire Resilience Centre, the new projects are designed to secure the future economic strength and resilience that Cobargo deserves.
At the council meeting councillor Helen O'Neil congratulated the CCDC, saying the Market Hall development would make a huge difference to the people of Cobargo.
Councillor Liz Seckold who moved to approve the DA for the new Post Office also offered her congratulations.
"It will fill in the holes along Cobargo's main drag," she said.
Tender documents for the three REBUILD COBARGO projects were issued to the selected list of prospective building companies around three weeks ago and the CCDC will expedite the builder selection process after tenders close towards the end of September.
"The successful tenderer will be required to give preference to suitably qualified and experienced local trades and services sub-contractors, and we will publicise the process for interested sub-contractors after the successful tenderer has been contracted."
"Once we have our master contract in place, we will move forward with construction certificates and commencement of works on the sites," Mr Walters said.
He said the approval vindicated CCDC's strategy to continue to work with council and keep their eye on the main goal.
There is still much work ahead but "our target date for completion of all the new projects remains the end of June 2025", Mr Walters said.
