Cobargo CBD rebuild gets one DA passed, two to go

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 27 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
The CCDC board and architect Ashley Dunn, at the BVSC chambers after the DA decision (from left, Chair John Walters, directors Debra Summer, Shona Taranto and June Tarlinton, project architect Ashley Dunn, directors Graham Parr, Mickael Pryke, David Ledsam and Narelle Cooper. Picture supplied
The CCDC board and architect Ashley Dunn, at the BVSC chambers after the DA decision (from left, Chair John Walters, directors Debra Summer, Shona Taranto and June Tarlinton, project architect Ashley Dunn, directors Graham Parr, Mickael Pryke, David Ledsam and Narelle Cooper. Picture supplied

The future of Cobargo took a major step forward this week with the Bega Valley Shire Council's approval of the Development Application for the Village Square project for the western side of the village's main street.

