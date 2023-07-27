Cobargo CBD rebuild gets one DA passed, two to go

The future of Cobargo took a major step forward this week with the Bega Valley Shire Council's approval of the Development Application for the Village Square project for the western side of the village's main street.
The chairperson of the Cobargo Community Development Corporation (CCDC) - John Walters, addressed the Council meeting on Wednesday, July 26, prior to the decision, outlining the depth of community consultation and work of the voluntary board which had gone into the proposal.
"This major bushfire recovery project, together with our proposed Market Hall and new Post Office, is critical to the restoration of the local economy and the long-term viability of Cobargo" Mr Walters said at the meeting.
The project's managing architect, Ashley Dunn, also addressed the Council meeting, detailing the exhaustive consultation and design process which had led to the final design of the Village Square project.
"Dunn Hillam Architecture and Urban Design are very pleased to be working with the Cobargo community to rebuild their beautiful town and thank the Bega Shire Council for their support of these important projects." Mr Dunn said
"The outcome is a result of the hard work and commitment of many people, all who have a vision of a generous, friendly, sustainable Cobargo, thriving well into the future.
"These buildings integrate economic vision and pragmatism with heritage sensitivity and a belief in the importance of public space in supporting resilient communities." Mr Dunn said.
The Village Square project will feature four retail shops and an accredited information centre, a shared allied health facility and a co-working centre, as well as two large two-bedroom apartments above the shops.
"I sincerely thank our architects and the board members of the CCDC for their contribution of thousands of hours to get the project to this point.
"We look forward to a positive outcome for the DAs for our Market Hall and new Post Office projects at the Council's August meeting" Mr Walters said.
The Councillors voted eight in favour with one abstention (Councillor Allen) to provide consent.
Mayor Russell FitzPatrick and several councillors congratulated the Cobargo community and the CCDC for all their hard work and persistence in reaching this stage of the project.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
