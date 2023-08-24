'Breathing space' for Bermagui Visitor Information Centre

Janette Neilson of the Bermagui Chamber of Commerce and Tourism said she was quite happy with the outcome of the council meeting that saw resolution on the amount of rent the chamber must pay for the Visitor Information Centre (VIC).
Not for the first time, a VIC in the Bega Valley had been told it would face a large rent increase.
The Bermagui VIC had been paying $631.40 a year but with the lease expiring June 2023, council reviewed the rent and said it should be $18,000. However council said it would provide a rent rebate of 75 per cent to bring the annual rent down to $4500.
But the chamber said it was too high and would place the employment of a long-standing tourism officer in jeopardy.
At the council meeting Cr Cathy Griff said she had listened to what Ms Neilson had said at the pre-meeting forum and asked council's CEO Anthony McMahon what did staff think about a figure of $1000.
"Whatever councillors decide, is the figure we will work with," Mr McMahon said.
Cr Helen O'Neil then proposed the rent be $1000 a year for this current year and be increased by CPI for the following two years.
Cr Tony Allen wanted to return to the staff recommodation of $4500.
"The overiding beneficiary is the business person. Council shouldn't be subsidising any business from ratepayers funds," Cr Allen said.
Cr O'Neil said the Bermagui facilty was a "truly great VIC and a great community resource" and was the front door to the Bermagui/Tathra road as well as being run with the help of volunteers.
Council resolved to settle on an annual rent of $1000 a year increase by CPI for 2024/5 and 2025/26. It plans to carry out a review in 2026.
Ms Neilson said the VIC did a lot of work with not-for-profit groups in the town.
"This gives us some breathing space and it's very good that we can keep our employee," she said.
