Children's Book Week saw a colourful cast of characters arrive at school this week, including Sapphire Coast Anglican College in Bega.
On Thursday, August 24, many of the primary students - and quite a few high schoolers as well - paraded around the schoolyard dressed as their favourite book character to cheers and applause from their schoolmates and family.
Even the teachers got in on the act, with a lot of Mr Men and Little Miss characters, led by principal David Proudlove in a Mr Bump costume that saw him continually fielding questions asking whether he was okay!
Each year since 1945 the Children's Book Council of Australia has brought children and books together across Australia through Children's Book Week.
This year's Book Week ran from August 19-25 with the theme "Read, Grow, Inspire".
Click or swipe through the above gallery for a selection of the costumes on display at SCAC and see how many book characters you can recognise in the mix!
