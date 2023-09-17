Bega District News
Government funding to start Cuttagee Bridge planning, restoration

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 7:45am
On March 13 2023 residents were elated to hear that a Minns Labor government would provide $15m towards the repair and restoration of Cuttagee Bridge in line with its heritage position. Picture by Marion Williams
The NSW government budget includes new Regional Roads Fund with an allocation to commence planning and restoration of the Cuttagee Bridge south of Bermagui.

Marion Williams

