The NSW government budget includes new Regional Roads Fund with an allocation to commence planning and restoration of the Cuttagee Bridge south of Bermagui.
As part of the government's 2023-24 budget it is creating a new $334million Regional Roads Fund for councils to build new roads and roundabouts, replace or repair old bridges and improve safety at crash blackspots in rural and regional areas.
On March 13, member for Bega Dr Michael Holland and Jenny Aitchison MP, NSW shadow minister for regional transport and roads, committed $15million towards the "repair and restoration of the Cuttagee Bridge in line with its heritage position" .
Projects under the Regional Roads Fund include commencing planning and restoration of the Cuttagee Bridge in Cuttagee and planning and commencing early work on the East Nowra Sub Arterial Road project linking East Nowra to the Nowra CBD.
Other projects include commencing detailed planning and design work for the Gosford Bypass and improvements along the Golden Highway.
The offices of Dr Holland and Ms Aitchison have been contacted to see if the $15million commitment to Cuttagee Bridge will be met in full.
Ms Aitchison's office responded Yes, the Government is honouring all of its regional transport and roads election commitments.
The budget will also include a new Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund (RERRF) that will deliver $390million directly into the hands of regional and rural councils for urgent road and pothole repairs.
That would expand the total fund for road repairs to $670million.
The RERRF funding will be shared across all 95 eligible regional councils and authorities, based on the total kilometres of regional and local roads they are responsible for managing.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the fairer structure supports councils in managing their roads and prioritising works based on the needs of their communities, particularly those damaged by natural disasters.
"This begins to address the inequity of the former government's Regional and Local Roads Repair Program which saw urban councils receiving five times more funding for flood recovery compared to regional, rural and remote councils," Ms Aitchison said.
"Not only will councils have direct access to funding to fix potholes and make necessary repairs, the delivery of one our key election commitments will enable preventative or unplanned maintenance to be carried out to ensure safer and smoother journeys for motorists," she said.
The NSW government 2023-24 budget will be handed down on Tuesday, September 19.
