Bega Spring Show a showcase of district's best producers

Welcome spring with a wonderful celebration of our district's produce and livestock as the Bega Spring Show opens its gates this weekend.
While September usually sees the annual Bega Poultry Show, this year it's once more being boosted to include a showcase of Bega's diverse range of producers.
On Sunday, September 17, from 9am until 3pm, enjoy the best of the Bega district's dairy cattle in the judging arena, an exhibition of local poultry, a host of community producers and creators, and a massive car boot sale with treasures aplenty.
There will also be the special opportunity to see the awe-inspiring backdrop from the Southern Districts Exhibit as seen at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
For anyone not familiar with the district exhibits, they are incredible panoramic designs showcasing the various regions across NSW using the produce that region is known for - seeds, grains, wool, fruit and so on.
Also in the Bega Showground pavilion, explore an array of displays featuring the Bega Valley Seed Savers, Bega Garden Club, Floral Art Group, Quilters, Beekeepers, and more - a genuine tribute to our community's diverse talents.
Entry to the Bega Spring Show, held at the Bega Showground on Upper St, is by gold coin donation.
