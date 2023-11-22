Bega District News
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Dr Judy Gebhart's Harmony Health is in Canberra, Bermagui

MW
By Marion Williams
November 23 2023 - 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chiropractor Dr Judy Gebhart was one of 71 athletes in the Australian team that competed in the World Triathlon Age Group Championships in Pontevedra, Spain. Almost 2200 athletes from 46 countries took part. Picture supplied
Chiropractor Dr Judy Gebhart was one of 71 athletes in the Australian team that competed in the World Triathlon Age Group Championships in Pontevedra, Spain. Almost 2200 athletes from 46 countries took part. Picture supplied

A chiropractor in Bermagui came 27th in her age group in the World Triathlon Championships in Spain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.