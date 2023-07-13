Bermagui's business community and Local Aboriginal Land Council are united in their opposition to the proposed prolonged closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge.
In late May Transport for NSW outlined two proposals for its planned essential maintenance and repair work.
Its preferred option is for an eight-month construction period with the bridge totally closed to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians for four and a half months.
Gordon Patterson, president of the Bermagui Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said there will be a 90 per cent drop in retail when the bridge is closed.
Mr Patterson also own five commercial properties in Bermagui and two of the tenants live on the other side of the bridge, in Akolele and Dalmeny.
"For the one in Akolele the bridge closure adds an extra 40 kilometres each way," Mr Patterson said.
He has calculated the school buses that run between Bermagui and Narooma must travel an extra 460 kilometres per week.
Mr Patterson would like a new bridge to be built alongside the existing wooden one.
"This would flood-proof and fire-proof the bridge and the community who rely on it," he said.
Mr Patterson was also critical of Transport for NSW's consultation process, particularly with the business community.
Gary Campbell, who sits on the board of Merrimans Local Aboriginal Land Council, is unhappy with the proposed closure.
"It is going to interrupt a lot of schools and people living and working on the other side of the bridge," he said.
"Kids from Wallaga Lake Koori village go to Bermagui Public School and kids in Bermagui go to Narooma High School."
"We are having a community meeting this week and we will be discussing it," Mr Campbell said.
While Transport for NSW has proposed that the bridge is open for the crucial Christmas and summer holiday trading season, Mr Patterson said it can't be guaranteed.
"It is subject to weather and availability of building materials so it will never be on time," Mr Patterson said.
He and the Merrimans Local Aboriginal Land Council have requested a joint meeting with NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison.
"They need to come up with a better proposal," Mr Patterson said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
