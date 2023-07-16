Trainer Andrew Bobbin from Grampians Racing isn't horsing around having successfully secured two more titles for the trophy cabinet at Warrnambool Racing Club on July 2.
Mighty Oasis, the smallest horse with the biggest heart, won the Thackeray Steeple, and as jockey Tom Ryan made his move, the commentator burst out, "This is going to be the biggest boil over since Polly put the kettle on."
Mr Bobbin also won the Lafferty Hurdle with Bell Ex One.
READ ALSO:
Growing up in the Bega Valley, the Bobbin family owned the grocery store N. H. Hobbs & Son Pty Ltd in the main street of Bemboka, which they purchased in the 1990s.
"It was a great way to grow up, we were part of the community and it was a great way to also develop people skills by working in the shop after school and weekends," Mr Bobbin said.
"[I'm a] proud Bemboka boy, grew up there and moved away when I was 16, although the family is still in the Bega Valley and that's where I call home."
Mr Bobbin, who has been training horses for almost three years, said he and his team have had a bit of luck with reinvigorating secondhand horses.
"Now we are also focusing on younger stock, so horses you buy at the sales, and speculate on, and hope they are going to be champions," he said.
"But you've got to buy those younger horses to give you the opportunities to race in the bigger money races."
READ ALSO:
Grampians Racing has a 100-acre property in Stawell, Victoria, which is made predominately of sand helping with race longevity and protecting limbs.
"We had horses as kids in Bemboka and the family owned a couple of race horses so we'd be regularly at race tracks around the district," he said.
"I fell in love with the game and always had a dream one day to be a race horse trainer."
Andrew Bobbin has won races across country Victoria, with wins at Flemington, Moonee Valley, and Caulfield.
"I vividly remember going to Boxing day at Pambula races, and the Bega Cup on New Years Day, when I was a kid," he said.
"I've always thought that one day I'd love to come back and win the Bega Cup."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.