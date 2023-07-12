Bega District News
Book signing in Bega with launch of new Young Adult novel by Yuin author

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated July 12 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 3:50pm
Gary and his father at a recent book signing in Sydney. Picture supplied.
On Saturday, July 15, Gary Lonesborough, a proud Yuin man who grew up on the Far South Coast of NSW, will be at Candelo Books in Bega for a book signing as part of the launch of his latest Young Adults novel We Didn't Think It Through.

