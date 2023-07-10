Recognising the unsung heroes who keep Australia and New Zealand's multi-billion dollar agricultural sector moving, the 2023 Cobber Challenge seeks to find Australasia's ruff-est, toughest, and hardest working dog.
The 12 finalists for this year's competition have been released, with Bombala resident and farmhand Renee Hayter and her loyal 5-year-old male Kelpie named Bat, named as one of the finalists.
"We work on a Hereford Stud in Bendoc, so he'll be out mustering cows with me and sheep as well, [we've] got about 4,000 head of sheep here and probably 200 head of cattle," Ms Hayter said.
"I think the Cobber Challenge is a really good way to, you know, show people who don't know much about working dogs, show them what they do in their day-to-day work, and maybe surprise a few people as to how hard they really do work.
"How they're worth their weight in gold, to us farmers, and they do the work of probably two farmhands for a scoop of nuts (biscuits) a day," she said.
The 12 canine finalists will wear a GPS tracker for three months to record their distance, speed and duration each working day, with the three busiest weeks on farm counting towards each dog's final score.
The winner will be announced on October 30, and will receive a $3,000 cash prize, and an additional 20 bags of Cobber dog food, while all the finalists will be given a year's worth of feed (12 bags).
Kellie Savage, Cobber's marketing manager, said the challenge's new format helps to level out the playing field for all Kelpies, Collies, Crosses and Heading Dogs that are competing.
"We found that in previous years, by having everybody work the same three weeks, the timing wasn't always right for people in certain areas, or if they had unforeseen circumstances that prevented them from recording data for a day or two, it would put them at a disadvantage," Ms Savage said.
"We know that a cattle station in the Northern Territory operates very differently to a sheep farm in Queenstown, so we've taken on board feedback from past competitors and extended the competition to ensure we capture every farm's busiest period."
Established in 2016, the Cobber Challenge was built on showcasing the hard work and effort put in by man's best friend paired with a competition aspect.
The distance record was set in 2021 by Skyblue Jack, a six-year-old kelpie from western Victoria, who ran an astonishing 1,012 kilometres in three weeks, taking out the title.
"Our final 12 represent a variety of breeds and experiences," Ms Savage said.
"There's Gary the Kelpie from Esperance who herds cattle and sheep, Dot the Heading Dog from Canterbury in New Zealand who isn't afraid to put in the hard yards, and Earl the partially-blind but tenacious Kelpie from Tassie who's been working on farm since he was a pup.
"We're so excited to see just what these finalists can do and we're confident that multiple records will be smashed by the 2023 cohort."
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
