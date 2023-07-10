Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Worth their weight in gold,' working dogs praised for farming assistance

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Hayter with her loyal 5-year-old male Kelpie named Bat. Picture supplied.
Renee Hayter with her loyal 5-year-old male Kelpie named Bat. Picture supplied.

Recognising the unsung heroes who keep Australia and New Zealand's multi-billion dollar agricultural sector moving, the 2023 Cobber Challenge seeks to find Australasia's ruff-est, toughest, and hardest working dog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.