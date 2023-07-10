Bega District News
A new chapter for Bega Rotary as Book Fair's future is uncertain

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated July 10 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 11:57am
Genres of all types filled tables within Bega Pavilion. Picture by James Parker.
Thousands of pre-loved books formed a colourful mosaic as they covered tables within The Pavilion at Bega Showground, on July 7-8, raising close to $9000 for the Bega Rotary club's community projects.

