Old Tanja church hosting CEFE's music concert fundraiser for Firies

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 11:18am
Celebration at Quaama RFS on installation of solar panel. Picture supplied.
The beautiful and historical old Tanja church will be filled with a live-music concert as they rock on and raise money for the installation of vital solar panels and batteries for both Tanja and Angledale RFS sheds.

