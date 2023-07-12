The beautiful and historical old Tanja church will be filled with a live-music concert as they rock on and raise money for the installation of vital solar panels and batteries for both Tanja and Angledale RFS sheds.
Between 12pm and 4pm on Sunday, July 30, at Navigate Arts Old Church in Tanja, Clean Energy for Eternity (CEFE) will be hosting the ROCK ON for Tanja Angledale live-music fundraising event.
The afternoon line-up will include music from Kara Coen and The Fireflies, whose music is described as a collection of up-beat, funky soul tunes and dreamy, sensual love songs, while SURG, and Wild Awkward will also be performing.
READ ALSO:
"I realised when I started to perform again after the fires and covid; that the message people most connected to within my music was empowerment and love," local songstress Kara Coen said.
"There is so much love in people coming together over good music. It's a place where minds are changed, love is found, and bodies move with good intention."
Funds raised will help to establish solar panels for Tanja and Angledale's Rural Fire Service sheds, which will potentially provide life-saving power backups during blackouts during fires.
Since its inception in 2006, founder of Clean Energy for Eternity, Matthew Nott, said they have fundraised for 18 fire sheds, all with solar and some with the inclusion of batteries, with six sheds fundraised since the 2020 bushfires.
"Fire sheds are on the front line when it comes to climate change," Mr Nott said.
"Even before the 2018 Tathra fire, we were very conscious about supporting the RFS.
"After the Tathra fire, and black summer, it was clear that RFS sheds should have reliable power during a blackout, hence adding battery storage to our fundraising."
READ ALSO:
CEFE has also raised funding for solar panels on all Tathra's community buildings including Town Hall, RFS, Surf Club, three churches, Primary School, and Pre-school, while also supporting other buildings around the Bega Valley.
"Music is a great way to get people together, and getting community together is a great way to build community resilience," Mr Nott said.
"A strong community will help us cope with some of the many challenges climate change will present."
Entry to the live-music event is by donation, food will be available, and drinks are BYO.
For further information of to make a donation: click here
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.